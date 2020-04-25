On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins finally ended the team’s impressive smokescreen around former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After reports suggested the Dolphins preferred quarterback Justin Herbert, some wondered how far Tua would fall. Well, the situation played out exactly the way Miami hoped.

The Dolphins selected Tua with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. Miami landed its quarterback of the future without having to trade up in the draft – in part thanks to their elaborate smokescreens in the weeks leading up to the draft.

On Saturday afternoon, Tua sent a message to Dolphins fans everywhere. It sounds like he’s ready to get to work, meet his new teammates and lead Miami back to the promised land.

Here’s his message.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the No. 1 quarterback on most NFL analysts’ boards. However, a devastating hip injury led the Alabama star to fall slightly in the draft.

All of his medical tests since have come back positive. The Dolphins’ team doctors looked at Tua at the NFL combine and reportedly gave him a passing grade on his physical.

It looks like he’ll be ready to go whenever the Dolphins decide to hand him the keys to the franchise.