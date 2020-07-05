Veteran College Football Running Back Suffered Torn Achilles

A veteran college football running back has suffered a torn Achilles injury, ending his college career.

Corey Dauphine, a rising sixth-year running back at Tulane, suffered the season-ending injury. He will not be able to play in 2020.

The Green Wave running back was coming off a strong 2019 season. He rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging eight yards a carry. His 8.0 yards per carry would’ve led the country if he had enough attempts.

News of Dauphine’s injury was shared on Twitter by Guerry Smith, a reporter for The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

#Tulane RB Corey Dauphine has a torn Achilles tendon, ending his college career. He posted it on Instagram. — Guerry Smith (@Guersmith) July 5, 2020

Dauphine announced his injury on Instagram on Saturday.

Dauphine, who began his college football career at Texas Tech, had been granted a sixth year of eligibility earlier this year.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Corey Dauphine back for a sixth year,” Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz said in a statement. “Corey has played a large role within our offense for the past two years and I believe he is one of the most explosive players in the country. Not only does he provide depth to our running backs unit, but he also will provide great leadership to our younger players.”

Hopefully Dauphine can heal up well and make a run at the NFL in 2021.

Tulane is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 against Southeastern Louisiana.