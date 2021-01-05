TV Ratings Are In For The College Football Playoff Games

College football kicked off the new year with two semifinal matchups. Although neither game was particularly close, ESPN’s ratings were quite impressive.

ESPN released its TV ratings for the College Football Playoff this Tuesday afternoon. The Rose Bowl featuring Alabama and Notre Dame averaged 18.9 million viewers, whereas the Sugar Bowl with Clemson and Ohio State drew 19.1 million viewers.

The semifinal matchups were the best cable telecasts and best non-NFL sporting event across any network since the 2020 national title game. Additionally, it was the third-most watched day ever for ESPN networks.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Birmingham and Columbus were the top markets for the semifinals. Both cities are obviously very passionate about their respective teams, Alabama and Ohio State. One can only imagine what the TV ratings will be for the national championship since it’ll be between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

Alabama and Ohio State will both enter next week’s game with undefeated records.

The Crimson Tide have been dominant this season because of their three-headed monster on offense with Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have relied heavily on Justin Fields and Trey Sermon.

COVID-19 has certainly changed the sports world over the past year, but this country’s love for college football hasn’t withered away.