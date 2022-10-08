Look: 2 College Football Teams Will Share A Sideline Today

NEW HAVEN, CT - SEPTEMBER 18: Holy Cross Crusaders helmet on the sidelines during the game as the Holy Cross Crusaders take on the Yale Bulldogs on September 18, 2021, at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This Saturday's game between Bucknell and Holy Cross will be played at Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox.

Last year, Holy Cross faced Colgate at Polar Park. It was the Crusaders' first football game ever played at that venue.

While it's apparent that Holy Cross likes playing at Polar Park, the downside to that is both teams must share a sideline.

There just isn't enough space at the ballpark to have each team claim a sideline.

A sketch of the setup for this Saturday's game went viral on Twitter.

Honestly, some fans might watch this game just to see how this setup looks.

Holy Cross enters this Saturday's game with a 5-0 record. The Crusaders have scored at least 30 points in every game this season.

Bucknell, meanwhile, is 0-4 this year. The Bison have struggled to generate any offense this fall.

Kickoff for the Bucknell-Holy Cross game is at 4 p.m. ET.