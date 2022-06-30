Two Megaconferences Appear To Be Coming To College Football

Say goodbye to college football as we once knew it. The sport is trending in a direction NFL fans will be familiar with.

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning on leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It could be official as soon on Friday, as both programs plan on leaving by 2024.

Don't expect that to be the only school leaving the Pac-12. It's likely Oregon and possibly Washington or Arizona go with USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, creating a megaconference to compete against the SEC.

It's looking more and more like college football will soon be led by two megaconferences.

"Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece," said Nicole Auerbach.

"So for the ACC, I then foresee two possible long term outcomes: A. Each of the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 teams get sucked into these two megaconferences B. The Big Ten and SEC take the biggest moneymakers in the Big 12 and Pac 12 and the rest of the teams flee to the ACC," said the Dan Siegel Show.

"Two megaconferences (let's call them the American and National conferences) compete to win their respective conference titles and then go on to face each other for the National Championship in a bowl...a Huge Bowl or a Mega Bowl (the name may need some work)," one fan wrote.

So long, college football of old.