Tyreek Hill Has Some Advice For College Football Players

Tyreek Hill makes a reception.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 09: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs turns up field after catching a pass on a fourth down play late in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens on December 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

The college football world has had some embarrassing celebrations so far this season. Some players seem to be overestimating their speed.

Today, a wide receiver was seen throwing up the “deuces” to the defense as he sped down the sideline. This is a cool way to celebrate a touchdown – assuming you make it into the end zone, that is.

Unfortunately for this wide receiver, he was caught by the defense, sparking a pretty embarrassing moment (and highlight reel).

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is as fast as they come. The speedy NFL wide receiver has some advice for college football players: Only throw up the deuces when you know you’re going to make it into the end zone.

“I see plenty guys getting tackled while chucking up the deuces , that’s a no bueno,” he tweeted.

Hill’s advice should be heard by NFL players, too. Just last week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf celebrated a touchdown too early. He slowed up before he crossed the goal line and Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs punched the ball out for a touchback.

Here’s some advice: Score the touchdown first, then celebrate.

If not, prepare to be mocked on the internet.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.