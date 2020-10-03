Tyreek Hill Has Some Advice For College Football Players

The college football world has had some embarrassing celebrations so far this season. Some players seem to be overestimating their speed.

Today, a wide receiver was seen throwing up the “deuces” to the defense as he sped down the sideline. This is a cool way to celebrate a touchdown – assuming you make it into the end zone, that is.

Unfortunately for this wide receiver, he was caught by the defense, sparking a pretty embarrassing moment (and highlight reel).

Probably wanna not throw up the deuces ✌️ until you are sure you aren’t going to get tackled pic.twitter.com/LwTZ4IqvaI — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) October 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is as fast as they come. The speedy NFL wide receiver has some advice for college football players: Only throw up the deuces when you know you’re going to make it into the end zone.

“I see plenty guys getting tackled while chucking up the deuces , that’s a no bueno,” he tweeted.

I see plenty guys getting tackled while chucking up the deuces , that’s a no bueno 🙂🙂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 3, 2020

Hill’s advice should be heard by NFL players, too. Just last week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf celebrated a touchdown too early. He slowed up before he crossed the goal line and Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs punched the ball out for a touchback.

Russell Wilson throws another GORGEOUS deep ball, DK Metcalf hauls it in. And then this happens. That’s a touchback. Heads up play by rookie DB Trevon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/iFXQU7QOwN — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2020

Here’s some advice: Score the touchdown first, then celebrate.

If not, prepare to be mocked on the internet.