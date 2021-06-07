Cameron Kinley, a former cornerback for the Navy Midshipmen and recent undrafted free agent, wants an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Kinley didn’t hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft. Given his college days have come to an end, he’d still like an opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent this off-season. That’s an opportunity he’s not going to receive.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the U.S. Navy has denied Kinley’s request to “delay his commission to play in the NFL.” Kinley is required to report to the U.S. Navy as an Ensign.

Schefty has the latest on the ongoing development. Take a look below.

US Navy denied undrafted free-agent CB Cameron Kinley’s request to delay his commission to play in the NFL. Kinley is being required to commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

Cameron Kinley actually received a call from one NFL team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed with the organization on May 25.

Kinley would’ve had a decent chance of making the Tampa Bay roster. He would’ve been the Bucs’ fifth-string cornerback and probably could’ve played a role on special teams. Instead, he’ll now serve in the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Navy typically allows football players with legitimate NFL aspirations the opportunity to play before being commissioned. For some reason, that same precedent didn’t apply to Kinley.

This goes against recent precedent with players in NFL camps. Kinley had been hopeful he would be granted a waiver to join the Bucs … https://t.co/7lSuOdF1sk https://t.co/NHrpfPI8gQ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 7, 2021

It would be interesting to learn the reason as to why the U.S. Navy denied Cameron Kinley his NFL opportunity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hopeful he could develop into a solid player down the road.

We wish Kinley the best and thank him for his service in the U.S. Navy.