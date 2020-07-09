The Ivy League made a tough decision on Wednesday, announcing that college football will not be happening this fall. Many fans around the country are wondering if other conferences will follow their lead.

Several programs have postponed voluntary workouts due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, such as North Carolina and Ohio State. It’s certainly cause for concern since the regular season is only two months away.

Senator Richard Blumenthal recently shared his take on college football being played this fall. He made it very clear that he believes all conferences should hold off on football until the spring.

The downside to college football either being canceled or postponed is that schools may have to cut other sports teams just to stay afloat. Nonetheless, Blumenthal doesn’t see fall sports as a viable option.

Blumenthal went as far as to say it’d be a “misguided act” if the schools play this fall just because of the profit that comes with it.

“There’s absolutely nothing different between the Ivy League and any division except for the money, to be very blunt,” Blumenthal told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s about the money. And if the other schools fail to follow the Ivy League’s lead, it will be only because of the money. And, in fact, it will be another misguided act in a long litany of putting school profits ahead of the people who play for them.”

It’s tough to justify student-athletes competing during a pandemic while the majority of students will be learning online. The optics in that situation would be awful.

The NCAA will have to make a final decision on the 2020 season in the near future. Training camp is set to begin next month, yet right now it doesn’t seem like the virus is contained at most schools.

Would you want to see the college football season moved to the spring?

[USA Today]