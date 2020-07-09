U.S. Senator Not Happy With Big Ten Football Decision

At least one major politician is not happy with the Big Ten’s decision to only play conference games this fall.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his disappointment in the ruling this afternoon. As a result of non-conference games being canceled, Iowa will no longer play arch-rival Iowa State on September 12.

Additionally, they won’t open the season up against Northern Iowa on September 5. This especially stings Grassley, who got his undergraduate and graduate degrees from UNI.

“Very disappointed by the Big Ten making a decision that non conference games can’t be played,” the senior senator from Iowa wrote.. “Don’t they realize the Cy-Hawk game is a lot more interesting than many Big Ten games?? Especially disappointed Iowa can’t play MY UNIVERSITY uni BIG DISAPPOINTMENT.”

Player safety and health supersedes whatever disappointment Grassley may be feeling. However, he does have a slight point to his tweet, considering it might be safer for Iowa to play its two in-state non-conference games than to travel out of the state for a conference game.

Regardless of that, we don’t expect the Big Ten to be the last league to move to a conference-only schedule. The Pac-12 is rumored to be heading in that direction as well, and the ACC may follow suit.

College football–if it even happens in 2020–is about to look much different this fall.