UAB Football Player Dies After Accidental Shooting

Tragedy has struck in the college football world. On Friday morning, UAB football freshman Allen Merrick died at the young age of 19.

Merrick suffered gunshot wounds on Thursday and had to be hospitalized due to his injuries. UAB head coach Bill Clark released a statement on his freshman linebacker earlier today, but didn’t have an update on Merrick’s condition.

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season,” Clark said. “Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound.”

Roughly an hour after Clark released a statement, the Gadsden police sadly announced that Merrick passed away due to what they’re calling an accidental shooting.

TRAGIC UPDATE: Gadsden police confirm freshman linebacker Allen Merrick has died after an accidental shooting. https://t.co/7L3ZEUkNM8 — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) August 14, 2020

This is beyond heartbreaking for the Merrick family as well as the UAB football program.

Merrick was a three-star recruit getting ready for his first year of college football. Last year, he was named Gadsden City’s Defensive Player of the Year. He clearly was excited about the opportunity to play for the Blazers, which is why he committed to the program despite receiving other offers elsewhere.

UAB hasn’t officially released a statement on the loss of Merrick. That being said, the program will certainly find a way to honor him in the near future.

Our thoughts are with Merrick’s family and friends during this difficult time.

