Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida.

Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF.

He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of suitors.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end,” Gabriel wrote on Twitter. “I will be entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. I want to thank the UCF Football coaching and support staff, Miss Tara and the ASSA team, medical and training, and the equipment staff. I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. To my teammates, I was honored to be your captain and will miss you. I wish you well as you finish out your season. I cherish the memories I have made with you as UCF Knight. We are brothers! To Knight Nation, thank you for your support during my time here as a Knight. This program is strong because of you. I bid you all a fond ‘Aloha.’”

Dillon Gabriel will be sought after. He was a sensational player for the Knights.

Ole Miss has already emerged as a potential landing spot, according to college football insider Matt Zenitz.

Sources have mentioned Ole Miss as one of the potential landing spots for Dillon Gabriel, the UCF QB who just entered the transfer portal. Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby recruited and coached Gabriel at UCF. Gabriel led the nation in passing last season (357 yards per game). — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2021

Ole Miss makes plenty of sense for former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Where do you think the talented transfer quarterback will end up?