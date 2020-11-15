Reminder: There’s A College Football Game At Noon Today

College football isn’t typically played on Sunday afternoons, but this isn’t a typical season.

There have been several game postponements and cancelations across the college football world this year. The Pac-12 Conference is not immune to them.

The Pac-12 has already had multiple games postponed. One game, Cal vs. UCLA, is set to be played on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Bears and the Bruins are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.

“The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety,” the Pac-12 said in a statement released on Friday.

UCLA is happy with the decision.

“First and foremost, I want to commend our football student-athletes on their flexibility and focus in the midst of a lot of uncertainty,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “I’d also like to thank Jim Knowlton, Justin Wilcox and the Cal football program, as well as Pac-12 Conference leadership, for working diligently with us to find a way to compete this weekend. It’s an unconventional solution in an unconventional year and we’re excited to host the Bears at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.”

It should be a fun afternoon in the sports world.

