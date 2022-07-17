UCLA Lineman Announces Retirement Following Suicide Attempt

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 22: General view of the opening play between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on November 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole announced his retirement from football Saturday in a Twitter post revealing that he attempted to take his life earlier this year.

Cole, who didn't play as a true freshman last season, said he hasn't been at the team facility since January following a suicide attempt.

He thanked UCLA staff for helping him reach "a much brighter outlook for my future" before disclosing his decision to step away from football.

"After many months of thorough consideration I have come to the conclusion that football is not conducive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football," Cole wrote.

Cole then expressed gratitude to UCLA coaches and fellow offensive linemen for bringing him "so much joy and laughter in a time of immense personal suffering."

"For these friendships I am forever thankful," he said. "I will miss competing and the game of football. But I will mostly miss the people it has brought into my life."

He added that he'll "forever cheer on" UCLA before expressing gratitude to everyone on campus. Cole closed with a message for anyone else who may be experiencing similar issues.

"For all of those who may be struggling, you are not alone and you are loved. It is ok to ask for help. Thank you to my family for being so loving during this process of learning to live again."