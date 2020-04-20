UCLA QB Austin Burton Is Transferring To The Big 10

Austin Burton tried to break into the UCLA Bruins starting lineup this past year. But with little chance of increased playing time in 2020, he’s decided to take his talents to the Big Ten.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Burton is transferring to Purdue. Per the report, Burton is slated to graduate this summer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Burton saw his first college football action this past year. He completed 68.8-percent of his passes for 365 yards and a touchdown, mostly on the heels on extended time he saw against Oregon State. He also added another 100 rushing yards on 23 carries.

But he was unable to edge out Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the starting job. The team finished the season 4-8.

As for Purdue, Thamel described the Boilermakers’ quarterback competition as “wide-open.”

Burton reportedly hasn’t been given any guarantees that he’ll start, but told Yahoo! Sports that he’ll get a chance to compete for the job.

“They obviously didn’t promise anything,” Burton said. “They guaranteed I’d have an opportunity to show my ability. If I earned it, I’d be the starter. Everything is earned there. That’s how it should be.”

After back-to-back bowl-eligible seasons to start his tenure at Purdue, Jeff Brohm’s team regressed and went 4-8 in 2019.

