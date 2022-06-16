University Of Alabama, City Of Tuscaloosa Come To Agreement

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 29: Alabama fans cheer after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2008 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The University of Alabama and city of Tuscaloosa have settled a dispute regarding an alcohol service fee.

Per Tuscaloosa Thread's Stephen Dethrage, city council had instituted a surcharge -- up to $3 per ticket for events with over 50,000 attendees --for venues that made alcohol available. That halted the school's plans to begin serving alcohol at Coleman Coliseum.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the measure was necessary because the city does not charge the stadiums for use of police and fire department personnel.

However, the two sides reached an agreement. In order to eliminate the fee, the University "will provide specialty service funding to cover the enhanced fire and rescue, police, transportation and infrastructure services needed to provide a top-notch Gameday experience."

The school is also establishing a scholarship fund for Tuscaloosa police officers and firefighters.

“We can’t express enough how much we appreciate and value the many public safety, fire and rescue, transportation, and other staff who help keep our communities safe and running smoothly,” UA President Stuart Bell said. "This agreement underscores the important roles they play and how the University values their roles.”

Athletic director Greg Byrne said this new arrangement will lead the school to re-examine selling alcohol at Coleman Coliseum and Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We appreciate our partnerships, especially with the City, and the efforts of all the public safety personnel and first responders who work in and around our venues," Byrne said in a statement. "With the recent expanded collaboration between The University of Alabama and City of Tuscaloosa, we will continue our due diligence and revisit the opportunity for alcohol sales at select athletics events with our University leadership.”