College Football RB Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack At Team Workout

A college football running back reportedly suffered a heart attack during a team workout on Tuesday morning.

UNLV running back Darran Williams is reportedly in stable condition following the medical emergency, according to Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Williams, a senior running back, reportedly suffered the heart attack during the warmup session of a team workout.

UNLV released the following statement:

“A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.”

Williams, an Oklahoma City native, is coming off a junior season in which he rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown. He began his college career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, rushing for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018.

Our thoughts are with Williams and his family.