Upset Alert: College Football Playoff Contender Trails At Halftime

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The No. 5 team in college football is in danger of seeing its College Football Playoff hopes and dreams collapse this Saturday night.

The Tennessee Volunteers trail the Gamecocks of South Carolina 35-24 at halftime.

Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler is going off. The former five-star recruit has sliced and diced the Tennessee pass defense for 249 and four touchdowns in just two quarters of action.

Can South Carolina pull off the monumental upset at home this Saturday night?

"Five possessions, five touchdowns for South Carolina Spencer Rattler is 14/19 for 249 yards and four touchdowns as the Gamecocks lead Tennessee 35-17," said 247Sports.

"South Carolina up 35-17 on No. 5 Tennessee. First time South Carolina has scored 35 points in the first half against an SEC team since 1995, per ESPN broadcast," said Brandon Marcello.

"College football may be better when Tennessee is good. But I’ll be damned if it isn’t best when South Carolina is whipping Tennessee’s ass," said Brandon Walker.

"Tennessee drives the field right before halftime to score a touchdown. Bru McCoy catches the tipped ball. Vols have life. 35-24, Gamecocks. Such an impressive half from South Carolina offense," said Trey Wallace.

This Tennessee offense can easily overcome an 11-point deficit. But can the Volunteers slow down Rattler and Co.?

Catch the second half on ESPN.