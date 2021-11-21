Upset Alert: No. 3 Oregon Is Getting Blown Out By No. 23 Utah

Oregon, the No. 3 team in the current College Football Playoff rankings, is getting blown out in Salt Lake City.

The No. 23 Utah Utes took it to the Ducks in the first half of Saturday night’s Pac-12 battle, taking a 28-0 lead – yes, you read that right – into halftime.

Oregon wasn’t able to have much success on offense. The Ducks consistently shot themselves in the foot when they got into Utah territory, committing multiple bone-head penalties.

Utah, meanwhile, scored three times in the last five minutes of the first half, including a 78-yard punt return from Brittain Covey on the final play of the first half. Utah is rolling. Oregon is toast.

BRITAIN COVEY TO THE HOUUUUUUSE. UTAH IS ROLLING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LDI6JMiUMD — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 21, 2021

No. 3 Oregon has been playing with fire practically all season now. It’s finally caught up to the Ducks.

Utah is pouring it on the third-ranked team in the country and, barring a miraculous comeback, the Pac-12’s playoff hopes are dead. How many times have we heard that these past few years?

Unfortunately, this has become a trend for Mario Cristobal’s Ducks. Back in 2019, Oregon was inching closer to a playoff berth before falling to Arizona State in a stunning upset. That team was led by Justin Herbert.

Once again, Oregon controlled its own destiny this season. Win out and the Ducks would be in the playoff. Those aspirations have been obliterated after Oregon failed to show up in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Catch the rest of Oregon-Utah on ABC. The Utes lead the Ducks 28-0.