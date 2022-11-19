Upset Alert: College Football Playoff Team Trailing In 4th Quarter

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs prepares to throw the ball to a teammate in the first half during TCU's home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images) Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Baylor is less than 15 minutes away from shattering TCU's dreams of making the College Football Playoff.

TCU entered this Saturday with a perfect 10-0 record. So far, the Horned Frogs have struggled to assert their dominance over the Bears.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kelsey Johnson to give his team a 21-20 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter.

On the very next possession, Baylor's defense forced TCU to punt.

There's still plenty of time for TCU to get ahead of Baylor. In order for that to happen though, star quarterback Max Duggan will need to put the offense on his back.

TCU running back Kendre Miller has been limited to just 41 rushing yards this afternoon. He came into this game averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Duggan, meanwhile, has 244 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception.

College football fans can catch the end of the Baylor-TCU game on FOX.