Urban Meyer Says There Are 2 Problems With Michigan Football

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer believes there are probably two main problems with Michigan football right now.

The Wolverines are one of the most-disappointing teams in college football this season. Michigan is 2-3 on the year following last weekend’s overtime win against Rutgers.

Meyer addressed the state of Michigan’s program on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning. He said that there are two things every college football program must do to be successful. Right now, it doesn’t appear that Michigan is doing them.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said. “No. 2, you have to acquire talent and develop it.”

Clearly, Michigan isn’t doing either of those things right now.

“You have to evaluate your staff, you have evaluate your assistant coaches…are you recruiting the right players? Are they being developed?”

Are Michigan's problems fixable?@CharlesWoodson and @CoachUrbanMeyer look at the issues facing the Wolverines this season on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/UUHlaUYU6t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

Meyer did not go as far to say that Michigan needs to fire Jim Harbaugh. However, he clearly believes that a major shakeup is needed in Ann Arbor this offseason.

Will the Wolverines go that route, choosing to keep Harbaugh but mandate assistant coaching changes? Or will they decide to blow everything up, Harbaugh included?

Time will tell, but the smart money is probably on the latter.