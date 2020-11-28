Urban Meyer Was Asked If Michigan Should Fire Jim Harbaugh

Michigan is just 2-3 on the season – and one of those wins came against lowly Rutgers in overtime this past week. Saturday, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff did an interesting segment on what needs to be done to turn the Wolverines’ program around.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who knows a thing or two about beating Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, noted that things might need to be “blown up” in Ann Arbor. He was then asked whether that means Michigan should part ways with Harbaugh.

Here’s what he had to say:

“When a coaching staff is hired, at the end of that tenure, or during that tenure, they’re going to be successful or they’re going to fail (based on) two reasons. You have to develop and implement a culture. Number two you have to acquire talent – it’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play – they’re 2-5 in their last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture – dig deep. At 2-5 – there’s something going and I said this a couple of weeks ago. Don’t start saying there are bad players. That’s not fair. Now do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when we start talking about the talent acquisition – that’s called recruiting – are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed? And those are the kind of conversations – everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you have the next two weeks, but you have got to really lift up that hood and say ‘okay, tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture or do we need a change? Second – talent acquisition – are we recruiting the right players, and as important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff and how are your assistant coaches?'”

On “blowing it up” meaning getting rid of Harbaugh:

“I didn’t say that. Because any time you say that, and I’ve heard people say it – where do you go? Those are the questions.

He is a great football coach. He won 70% of his games in the NFL. You can’t all of a sudden say he’s a bad football coach. That’s not fair. But there are things involved – football programs are complicated. I always tell people they’re living organisms. You don’t just say ‘that’s a team.’ That team is changing. Are you solid in culture? Are you solid in talent acquisition and your plan? If not, fix it.”

Here’s video, via FOX Sports:

Are Michigan's problems fixable?@CharlesWoodson and @CoachUrbanMeyer look at the issues facing the Wolverines this season on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/UUHlaUYU6t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

Meyer, meanwhile, is the current desire of many Texas fans after their loss to Iowa State on Friday. The Longhorns have had trouble returning to glory under both Charlie Strong and now Tom Herman.

It remains to be seen which direction Michigan will go after the season. Harbaugh is only contracted through one more season, and this year’s team isn’t doing him any favors on a potential extension.