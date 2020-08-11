Urban Meyer has become one of the most-insightful analysts in college football since retiring as Ohio State’s head coach. The three-time national champion has become a top analyst for both FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network.

Tuesday afternoon, the former Buckeyes head coach discussed the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season. The conference is hoping to play a season in the spring, though that seems doubtful.

Meyer had a pretty awkward moment on TV while discussing the decision. The former Ohio State head coach is on a boat in Lake Erie. During his appearance, a shirtless man walks into the room where Meyer was doing his hit from. The shirtless man did not appear to realize that we could see him in the mirror behind Meyer.

Later in the hit, Meyer made some wild gestures, providing everyone with a pretty awkward and entertaining scene.

The shirtless guy in the mirror and Urban’s wild gesturing, what is happening here 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ksgNofpfi — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 11, 2020

More seriously, Meyer said that he was disappointed and saddened by the Big Ten’s decision. He added that he doesn’t see spring football as an option.

“No chance,” Meyer said.

Big Ten Network asks Urban Meyer about spring football. His answer: "No chance." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) August 11, 2020

While a spring football season could be fun, it’s difficult to imagine college football playing in the spring and then again in fall ’21.

In the meantime, Meyer can enjoy some more time on his boat.