Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday.

When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5.

"I think the Wolverines should have been in there," Meyer said. "I think they're the No. 4 team in the country. But, if they take care of business, they're in the Playoff."

While Michigan ranks No. 4 in the AP poll, the CFP committee placed Jim Harbaugh's team behind Clemson.

Meyer may disagree with that placement, but he agreed with Tennessee claiming the No. 1 spot over the Buckeyes.

"They're fast, long, athletic receivers and good running backs," Meyer said of the Volunteers. "I'm really impressed with their offensive line and the quarterback [Hendon] Hooker. It's him and CJ [Stroud] for the Heisman. So, I think they got it right."

Ohio State ranks No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Georgia. As Meyer said, the top teams, including Michigan, can control their path to the Playoff.

While Saturday's game between Georgia and Tennessee will likely determine next week's No. 1 school, the Wolverines and Buckeyes each have three games remaining before colliding on Nov. 26.

If both Big Ten powerhouses enter the matchup unbeaten, the winner should secure one of the nation's four CFP spots.

Michigan will first try to impress the committee with a convincing win at Rutgers this Saturday night.