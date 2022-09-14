Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point.

After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.

When discussing Nebraska's recent downfall during On3 Sports' Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer pinpointed the school's most important area of concern

"You have to ask why [they struggle today]," Urban Meyer said. "And my answer is the recruiting base."

The former Florida and Ohio State coach identified lost rivalries against major programs such as Oklahoma and Texas hindering their ability to attract players in football-centric recruiting territories.

While he has "mixed feelings" about hiring a replacement too quickly, Meyer believes it's still an attractive position for perspective coaches.

“Nebraska is an elite job. Nebraska has got historically one of the winningest programs, a great fanbase," Meyer said. "They’ve been down. They have to figure out this recruiting piece. They have to get someone who understands that area."

Some have wondered whether Meyer would throw his name into the running after a disastrous NFL stint coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before Frost's firing two weeks ago, Dan Patrick said a source suggested Meyer "could be in play" for Nebraska.

However, Meyer's new FOX Sports colleague, Tim Brando, insisted that Meyer is "not taking that job."

Meyer will have an up-close look at how Nebraska responds to the coaching change when he covers Saturday's "Big Noon" game against Oklahoma as an analyst for FOX.