Urban Meyer has been mentioned for a couple of potential NFL head coaching vacancies over the last month-plus. The former Ohio State head coach is believed to be a candidate for the Cowboys job if Jason Garrett is fired. Meyer could be a target for the Redskins, too.

Another NFL franchise can reportedly be added to that list. It’s one Meyer has some familiarity with.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make a run at Meyer if Freddie Kitchens is fired following the 2019 season. Meyer has a relationship with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

CBS Sports had the details:

The Cleveland Browns could be poised to make big changes again pending the results of their final two games, league sources said, with ownership continuing to assess the performance of the staff. If the Haslams do opt to make a coaching change, they could provide Urban Meyer’s best chance of leaping to the NFL. Jimmy Haslam has a very strong bond with Meyer, the sources said, and the two have long been confidants. Meyer has often shared inside information on his Ohio State players with the owner in the past — with the owner privileged to player reports and potential red flags that most if not all teams close to that program were not aware of. It was not uncommon at all for the men to be in conversation and act as a sounding board for one another, and Meyer has a unique cache in Ohio based on his successful stint with the Buckeyes.

Meyer has been mentioned for the Browns job a couple of times since taking over as Ohio State’s head coach.

The Cowboys still feel like the best fit for Meyer if he does want to make the jump to the NFL. Dallas has a roster ready to win now. It’s difficult to imagine Meyer taking a job where there’s a decent risk that he’ll fail.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting offseason surrounding the former Ohio State head coach.