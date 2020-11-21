Urban Meyer Reveals 1 Thing He ‘Hated’ As A Coach

Urban Meyer was about as successful as you can be as a college football head coach. The legendary coach won three national championships – two at Florida and one at Ohio State – and has one of the highest winning percentages of all-time.

The former head coach admitted today one aspect of football that he “hated.”

Any guesses?

It’s weather. The former college football head coach turned FOX college football analyst spoke at length about his hatred of weather on Saturday morning.

“As a coach you can’t act like weather bothers you, but really, I hate it,” Meyer said Saturday on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff this morning. “I’d be checking all the balls and make sure they’re scuffed the right way. I’d make sure the running backs aren’t wearing sleeves because of fumbling. In a game like this, there’s no crowd. Where’s the energy going to come from? Let’s be real.”

Ohio State and Indiana are set to play in some cold rain on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are three-touchdown favorites over the No. 9 Hoosiers, who have been one of the country’s biggest surprises.

Ohio State and Indiana are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.