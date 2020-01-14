Urban Meyer Reveals What Coach O Told Him About Joe Burrow

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this afternoon to discuss LSU’s national title game win over Clemson on Monday night.

Meyer stopped short of calling LSU the greatest team in college football history – he also mentioned 2018 Clemson, 2013 Florida State and 2008 Florida – but he had major praise for Coach O’s team.

The three-time national title-winning head coach believes Joe Burrow might have had the greatest quarterback season in college football history. He also thinks it’s fair to call 2019 LSU the greatest offensive team ever.

Meyer then revealed what Coach O told him about Burrow before the start of the 2019 college football season.

“Your boy saved our jobs,” Meyer said Coach O told him.

Burrow, of course, transferred to LSU for the final two seasons of his college football career. He started out at Ohio State, where he backed up J.T. Barrett. Burrow battled Dwayne Haskins for the starting job in 2018, but ended up transferring.

The Ohio native has helped Coach O’s program reach the mountaintop. LSU went 6-2 with Orgeron in 2016 and 9-4 in 2017. Since Burrow arrived, the Tigers are 25-3, on top of the college football world.