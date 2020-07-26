Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Transfer In College Football

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer has named the No. 1 transfer in all of college football.

We’ve seen several high-impact transfers in college football in recent seasons. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields were all transfer players.

What college football transfer will be the next star player?

FOX’s college football analysts made their picks earlier this week. Urban Meyer’s No. 1 college football transfer is Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, who transferred into the Buckeyes’ program from Oklahoma.

There’s plenty of transfer talent to watch out for this season 💪 Whose list of top 5 impact transfers do you agree with the most? pic.twitter.com/2XSqkl898z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 23, 2020

Sermon is expected to get a lot of carries for the Buckeyes’ offense, which needs to replace the production of JK Dobbins.

NFL Draft analyst Jim Nagy is extremely high on Sermon.

“If there’s one Big Ten program that didn’t need to sign an early-round grad transfer it’s Ohio State but that’s what happened when they landed RB Trey Sermon.Didn’t realize how talented Sermon is until we watched his ‘19 Oklahoma tape this afternoon,” he wrote earlier this summer.

Fields and Sermon should form one of the best backfields in all of college football this fall – assuming the season is played, of course.

The Buckeyes should begin the season ranked inside the top five. Ohio State is once again the Big Ten favorite and a College Football Playoff frontrunner.