Urban Meyer Continues To Be Mentioned For 1 Major Job

Texas Longhorns fans appear to be done with head coach Tom Herman and they seem to know who they want next.

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer continues to be mentioned for the possible vacancy at Texas.

Meyer, who retired from coaching following the 2018 season, would be a great hire for Texas. However, it remains to be seen if the Longhorns are going to fire Herman. And, even if they do, it’s probably a longshot that Meyer will have interest in coming out of retirement.

Still, Longhorns fans are speculating about the potential move.

From Longhorns Wire:

So when it comes to Meyer, he nails all three categories. A winning culture, recruiting and winning football games. When it comes down to just a football decision it seems like the right move. As he said on Fox Big Noon Kickoff show, “everything is fixable.” That includes what is happening in Austin. Making that decision with the off the field issues, well that is another conversation entirely.

Meyer, meanwhile, discussed how to turn around losing programs on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

Will he be doing that at Texas anytime soon?