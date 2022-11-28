Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged.

Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.

Following Fickell's departure, former Ohio State assistant Kerry Coombs has been named Cincinnati's interim head coach.

Perhaps Meyer could land there as the full-time head coach?

Meyer, a Cincinnati graduate and Ohio native, has been mentioned for the Bearcats job ever since Fickell's name floated in the Wisconsin search.

"I’ve said it since 2018: Urban Meyer will follow Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Meyer is a UC grad, the Bearcats are going to the Big 12, Meyer’s son, Nate, has been a student assistant under Fickell. It’s perfect," Kyle Rowland tweeted.

Meyer does have strong ties to Cincinnati. The question is would the Bearcats be willing to hire him?

You would think they would, but you never know.

One prominent coach has reportedly already expressed a disinterest in the opening.

It could be Meyer's to lose...