NFL Insider Names Most-Likely Landing Spot For Urban Meyer

This could be the offseason of Urban Meyer in the NFL. The former Ohio State head coach has been linked to a couple of different potential openings. Will the three-time national title-winning college football coach make the leap to the pros?

Several college football and NFL insiders have addressed this topic in recent weeks.

This morning, Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman addressed the Meyer-to-the-NFL storyline.

The NFL insider believes the Washington Redskins, not the Dallas Cowboys, are Meyer’s most-likely landing spot.

Washington: This month, Meyer was seen in the owner’s box with Dan Snyder. Meyer knew exactly what he was doing by being seen like this. He was making as much of a statement as Snyder was. Meyer was saying, “Yeah, I’m curious, so give my agent a ringy dingy.” It was an obvious ploy, and no one would be shocked if Snyder cleaned out the front office and gave Meyer not just the coaching job but also final say over personnel.

The Cowboys are the other team being mentioned for Meyer. It’s widely believed that Jerry Jones will fire Jason Garrett following the regular season.

Meyer, meanwhile, has said he’s happy in retirement, doing TV work for FOX.

The former Ohio State head coach is still a relatively young man, though, and no one would be surprised if he’s back on the sideline in 2020.