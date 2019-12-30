Urban Meyer’s Daughter Rips ESPN Host For “Family” Comment

ESPN SportsCenter host John Anderson is under fire for a quip he made about Urban Meyer during the Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl game highlight.

Meyer was shown on ESPN moments prior to Justin Fields’ game-ending interception in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“Look at Urban Meyer,” Anderson says. “He was going to spend time with his family, but went to this game instead.”

Meyer has admitted in the past that he didn’t spend enough time with his family while at Florida. He made that more of a priority while at Ohio State and has been enjoying more free time since retiring from the Buckeyes.

The former Ohio State head coach was at the Fiesta Bowl with his entire family. His son-in-law, Corey Dennis, coaches on Ryan Day’s staff. His son, Nate, was standing right next to him on the sideline.

“How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in Arizona,” Meyer’s oldest daughter, Nicki, wrote.

“(ESPN) have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends.”

How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in AZ. @ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends 😉 https://t.co/rqAtv4pdGh — Nicki Meyer Dennis (@Nicki_07) December 30, 2019

Meyer’s other daughter, Gigi, also weighed in:

But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together 😂 but keep ‘em coming @espn ❤️ https://t.co/BFmkmopNbq — Gigi Meyer (@GG_40) December 30, 2019

Meyer spent time in 2011 doing analyst work for ESPN before taking the job at Ohio State.

The three-time national title-winning head coach is now at FOX, where he’s been widely praised for his transition into TV. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is starting to rival ESPN’s College GameDay.

Meyer is expected to draw interest from NFL teams this offseason (most notably, the Dallas Cowboys) but it’s unclear if he’s interested in returning to coaching.