The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Has Extreme Praise For Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has coached a lot of great quarterbacks – Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins.

So, when the three-time national title-winning coach has extreme praise for Justin Fields, it really stands out.

Meyer commented on Fields’ ability and his first season at Ohio State leading up to tonight’s College Football Playoff game vs. Clemson.

“I think he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen, and Ryan’s the best quarterbacks coach I’ve ever seen,” Meyer said at media day. “So you put those two together, and they use him, I think, exceptionally.”

That is quite the comment from the former Ohio State head coach.

Fields has been great this season, but he’s dealing with a knee injury heading into the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Clemson.

Ohio State will likely need its star quarterback to be at close to 100 percent in order to get past Clemson.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.