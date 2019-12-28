Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has coached a lot of great quarterbacks – Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins.

So, when the three-time national title-winning coach has extreme praise for Justin Fields, it really stands out.

Meyer commented on Fields’ ability and his first season at Ohio State leading up to tonight’s College Football Playoff game vs. Clemson.

“I think he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen, and Ryan’s the best quarterbacks coach I’ve ever seen,” Meyer said at media day. “So you put those two together, and they use him, I think, exceptionally.”

That is quite the comment from the former Ohio State head coach.

Urban Meyer believes Justin Fields changed Ohio State's season, giving the best quarterbacks coach he's ever seen one of the best players he's ever seen. https://t.co/SO9z4Cnggb pic.twitter.com/QsB5DAcVse — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 28, 2019

Fields has been great this season, but he’s dealing with a knee injury heading into the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Clemson.

Ohio State will likely need its star quarterback to be at close to 100 percent in order to get past Clemson.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.