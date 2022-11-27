Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs.

The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.

"I’ve said it since 2018: Urban Meyer will follow Luke Fickell at Cincinnati," said Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. "Meyer is a UC grad, the Bearcats are going to the Big 12, Meyer’s son, Nate, has been a student assistant under Fickell. It’s perfect."

"Urban Meyer is a University of Cincinnati alum… Just sayin," added 1450 The Ticket's Kevin McCune.

On the Cover 3 Podcast, 247Sports' Bud Elliott also suggested the Bearcats go after Meyer.

Not everyone is feeling the same way though.

"Going to get this out of the way: Urban Meyer is not going to Cincinnati. No way," said "College Sports Superfan" Ryan Eisner.

On one hand, Meyer might fit at Cincy, especially with the program moving to a Power 5 conference.

On the flip side, if the three-time national champion were to get back into coaching, he might try to aim for a more high-profile job.

For now, Meyer is still just employed as an analyst for FOX Sports.