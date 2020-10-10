Urban Meyer Gives A Blunt Assessment Of The Big 12

When the 2020 college football season kicked off, predictions for the College Football Playoff started rolling in.

Just a few weeks before the season started, most analysts predicted Oklahoma would make the playoff once again after winning the Big 12. Now, just three weeks into the season, the Sooners’ chances at the playoff have disappeared.

After dropping back-to-back games against Kansas State and TCU, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners won’t be competing for a national title this year. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any other Big 12 team will either.

Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s best hope at the playoff. The Cowboys are sitting at 3-0, but haven’t played the Sooners or the Texas Longhorns yet.

With the Big 12 reeling, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer had a brutally honest assessment of the conference as a whole.

“The Big 12 in my opinion is done,” Meyer said this morning.

"The Big XII in my opinion is done." — Urban Meyer — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) October 10, 2020

Unless Oklahoma State can finish the season undefeated – and look impressive in doing so – the Big 12 likely won’t be part of the College Football Playoff this year.

Texas could make a case, starting with a huge game against Oklahoma this afternoon. If the Longhorns can destroy their remaining opponents, the playoff committee might let them in.

However, that remains a long shot, just a few weeks into the season. It’s a tough blow for a conference that had plenty of promise before the 2020 campaign kicked off.