Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Coastal Carolina

The college football world is patiently waiting for a Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. It’s highly unlikely it happens this season, but Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is crossing his fingers that it does.

During this Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, McCall spoke to Brady Quinn about Coastal Carolina’s magical season. Toward the end of the interview, he jokingly said “The Chants want Bama!”

Coastal Carolina won’t get the chance to play Alabama this season unless there’s absolute chaos this weekend. Even then it’s still tough to envision a scenario where the Chanticleers make the Playoff.

Missing out on a chance to play the Crimson Tide might not be the worst thing in the world for the Chanticleers. At least that’s what Urban Meyer thinks, as he had a blunt response to McCall’s “Chants want Bama” comment.

“I’m not sure the Chants want Bama,” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “I’ll tell you what though, I’ve coached the Utahs … that’s a great football player and there’s great football players (at those schools), they just don’t have the depth.”

Alabama would most likely beat Coastal Carolina by a wide margin, but the opportunity to face arguably the best program in college football would be too good to pass up for Jamey Chadwell’s squad.

The Chanticleers are currently the No. 12 ranked team in the country. There’s a very good chance they’ll face a Power Five program in a New Year’s Six bowl.