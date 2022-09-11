Urban Meyer Has Revealed His National Title Frontrunner

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer coached at Ohio State and had several classic battles against Alabama, but he's going with another program as his national title frontrunner right now.

The former college football head coach turned TV analyst revealed his national title frontrunner on Saturday afternoon.

Meyer likes Georgia.

"I am all in on Georgia," Meyer said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. “I didn’t expect them … they not only had 15 (players drafted), they had five first-rounders on defense, an NFL record. It was a systematic beatdown form offense, defense and kicking. The two most underrated names in college football right now? The offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, you watch that game plan — seven straight scores against a top-15 team … by the way, (that's the) largest victory in college football victory on opening day (for Georgia).

"And also, Stetson Bennett. What a great player, I know he’s a national championship quarterback, but he’s underrated.”

Georgia has looked as dominant as ever to start the 2022 regular season.

The Bulldogs opened the year with a blowout win over Oregon.

Good luck stopping the Bulldogs this year.