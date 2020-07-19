Urban Meyer Has Strong Declaration About College Football Season

The 2020 college football season is up in the air. Urban Meyer is feeling optimistic about the future though, as of right now.

Meyer has admitted that his confidence in there being a season has wavered throughout the offseason. However, during an appearance on Fox News last week, the former head coach turned FOX Sports analyst said he feels good about games being played.

“Two weeks ago, yes,” Meyer said. “Last week, medium. I’m back to yes. We’re going to play. We’re going to play. I’ve just got so much confidence the way these universities are handling this right now. I love the fact that we went conference-only, because they can have control over the protocol, and start-stop dates, etc. I’m optimistic right now.”

For Meyer, the announcement of conference-only games was a game-changer for the possibility of a fall season.

“What really changed for me is the conference-only games,” Meyer said. “I didn’t say every conference is going to play. I didn’t say every team is going to play. I said we’re going to play college football. I really believe that conferences, presidents, ADs, and the commissioner are going to work together with the head coaches, and they’re going to work this thing out. I just have a lot of confidence in our scientists — the team doctors – I really do. I’ve talked to a few of my colleagues that I’m really close with and I really believe we’re going to get that done.”

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already said they will play conference-only slates if there are games this fall. The other three Power Five conferences are still weighing their options.

Meyer expressed his support for the measure during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” last week.

“It’s all about control,” he told Cowherd. “Control the environment, control when you start the offseason, control when you start the season, and – more than anything – control the safety of the student athletes. You can do that within conferences.”

Now, will there actually be a 2020 season? We’d expect to find out by the end of the month.