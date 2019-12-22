Urban Meyer Has A Telling Comment On Alabama vs. Michigan

Perhaps the most-intriguing non-College Football Playoff game of this bowl season is the Citrus Bowl. Alabama and Michigan are set to square off on New Year’s Day.

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer gave his thoughts on the matchup during the network’s bowl season preview show. Meyer is quite familiar with both of these programs and his comment is pretty telling.

Meyer likes Alabama.

“I’m going with Alabama, because it just doesn’t look right when (you see the polls) and see Alabama at No. 13,” Meyer said. “At Ohio State, for the 7 years we were there, there we a couple times we got caught outside the top 10 and I’m telling you, you’re not sure the sun’s going to come up the next day in Columbus. In Tuscaloosa, this is uncharted waters. You lose this game and you finish No. 18 or something like that – they’ll be fine, they have a great recruiting class – but I can just imagine Nick Saban and that coaching staff. They have to win this game.”

It's not a New Year's Six game, but there's still plenty to keep an eye on!@joelklatt, @MattLeinartQB and @CoachUrbanMeyer tell us who has more to play for between Alabama and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/UtY0mGqtSX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 21, 2019

The Crimson Tide enter the Jan. 1 bowl as a touchdown favorite. Alabama will have a couple of notable players not competing in the game, as they focus on the NFL Draft, but Nick Saban’s team should have a considerable advantage.

Alabama and Michigan are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1.

The game will be on ABC.