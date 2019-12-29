Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was joined on the Big Net Network set by Ryan Day following the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

Ohio State lost to Clemson in heartbreaking fashion, 29-23, missing out on a chance to play LSU for the national championship.

Day was clearly upset about the loss, as he should be, and Meyer gave him some words of encouragement.

“I’m awful proud of you, brother. I’m awful proud of Ohio State football, the way they played, the way they scraped,” Meyer said. “That was a hell of a team, a hell of a year. You have a great team coming back and the future is bright. Recruiting is strong at Ohio State, got a great head football coach and staff.”

"There's a lot of pride in there, there's a lot of tears, there's a lot of anger." – Ryan Day, on the @OhioStateFB locker room Watch the full interview ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/RO0CtMWppT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 29, 2019

Day probably can’t appreciate what Ohio State did this year just yet, as the sting of the loss is still fresh, but he should be proud of what the Buckeyes accomplished.

Justin Fields and several key Ohio State contributors will be back in 2020. The Buckeyes should be able to make another run at the College Football Playoff.