Urban Meyer Loves 1 Suggestion For The College Football Season

The 2020 college football season remains up in the air. If it happens, we’re still not sure what the structure of it will be.

Urban Meyer has an interesting idea though. It involves spreading a conference-only slate–which the Big Ten and Pac-12 already said they will play–out over several months.

Meyer touched on this concept in a conversation with Gerry DiNardo as part of his “Urban Analysis” series on Big Ten Network.

“So we had this conversation on Big Noon Kickoff,” Meyer told DiNardo. “Joel Klatt came up with a great idea, it was the first time I heard it, and that is a 10-game schedule, all conference play, but a bye week between every game. And schedule it, get it going and adapt during the year.

“If something happens where a player or players get tested positive, or God forbid they get sick, you have a bye week time, you get a little bit of time, there’s a chance that you may go and only miss one game or even no games. So I’m really intrigued by that. That gives you space. Right now, we need space and time and I think that kind of schedule gives you that. Obviously it’s a 20-week season, you start early September, you have a bye week between every game.”

10 game, 20-week season? Rivals open *and* close the season? In the return of Urban Analysis, @gerrydinardo and @CoachUrbanMeyer discuss several intriguing @B1Gfootball scheduling options. pic.twitter.com/xuB9Qtte4b — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 24, 2020

Of course, the odds of this being able to happen, are slim. We wouldn’t expect college football to want to spread the season out for as long as this type of format would require.

It’s not a bad idea though, at least to discuss. It shows creativity too, which might be what schools and conferences need to operate in this pandemic.

What are your thoughts on Urban Meyer’s suggestion?

[ 247Sports ]