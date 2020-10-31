Urban Meyer Sees 1 Major Problem With Michigan Right Now

No. 13 Michigan fell on Saturday in a 27-24 upset to rival Michigan State.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is all too familiar with the Wolverines and their game plan. There was a lot that went wrong for Michigan today, but Meyer was able to narrow it down to one thing: the passing game.

The Fox Sports analyst broke down the Wolverines passing game in the postgame show. Meyer first brought attention to Michigan quarterback Joe Milton and his inability to be successful as a passer in the pocket. The Michigan State defense was able to contain Milton in the pocket and prevent run/pass option looks.

“Ninety percent of Joe Milton’s passing yards last week are on RPOs and release,” Meyer said on FOX. “We talked in the pregame about how do you stop that? You play tight coverage, force him to be in the pocket, and play quarterback. That’s exactly what Michigan State did.”

Though some of the blame falls on the play of Milton, Meyer said it was really a combination of that and the Michigan receivers’ inability to get open down field.

Meyer sited multiple examples of Michigan incompletions where the receivers were simply locked up.

“The common theme on all four plays is none of the receivers were really open,” Meyer said. “They’re just not doing a good job. You can’t just all throw this on Joe Milton. I’m not sure they’ve completed a vertical pass yet. But there’s a common theme: wide receivers are covered.”

Sure, Meyer may still have some ill will towards the Wolverines from his coaching days at OSU, but these criticisms are certainly valid.

Michigan will look to improve their 1-1 record next Saturday when they take on a hot 2-0 Indiana team in Bloomington.