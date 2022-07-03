Urban Meyer Makes TV Appearance: College Football World Reacts

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer made a TV appearance earlier this week and not everyone in the college football world was ready to hear from the ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach.

While it sounds like Meyer will be back on Fox Sports' college football pregame show this fall, he hadn't been on television analyzing the sport in a while.

Meyer spent part of the 2021 season coaching the Jaguars, though Jacksonville fired him late in the regular season.

This week, Meyer was back on BTN, analyzing the USC and UCLA news.

Many college football fans don't seem ready to hear from Meyer just yet.

"Is Urbs the guy you want speaking on behalf of…anything right now?" one fan tweeted.

"Why is any large media outlet reaching out to Urban Meyer get his personal opinion on literally anything?" another fan added.

"Oh well, if that moral arbiter URBAN MEYER says it's a good idea!" one fan added.

While fans might not be ready to hear from Meyer, he's pretty good at television, and it won't be surprising to see him have a bigger role come the fall.