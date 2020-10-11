Urban Meyer Names The Most “Impressive” Player In College Football

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer named the most “impressive” player in college football so far this season. It’s probably not who you would think.

While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is probably the country’s best player right now, another player stands out to Meyer.

The three-time national title-winning head coach believes Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is the country’s most impressive player so far this season.

“Kyle Pitts has been the most impressive player in 2020 so far,” Meyer said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning.

"@kylepitts__ has been the most impressive player in 2020 so far"@CoachUrbanMeyer has high praises for the @GatorsFB playmaker #BigNoonKickoff 🐊😤 pic.twitter.com/mGh110eM4g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Pitts has absolutely dominated the opposition so far this season. The All-American tight end has 17 catches for 274 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.

“I think they have the best player in America, at least non-quarterback,” Meyer added of Pitts to Yahoo Sports. “He’s a matchup nightmare.”

Florida was unable to get by Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon, though. The No. 4 Gators were upset by the No. 21 Aggies, 41-38, in a wild game at Kyle Field in College Station.

Dan Mullen’s team will look to rebound next Saturday at home. Florida is set to host reeling LSU at The Swamp on Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.