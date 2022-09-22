Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football.

He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead.

During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."

“He should be on people’s short lists," Meyer said. "That’s not a risk. He might not be a big, sexy name or something like that, but in my opinion, when I started doing my research on him and reading about him, I’ve never met him, but the guy’s a winner. That’s all you can say about him.”

Leipold has a 42-43 career record as a head coach, but the Jayhawks have started 3-0 with 159 points scored this season.

If Kansas keeps this up, a big program could come knocking. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman pegged Leipold as one of three leading candidates to replace Scott Frost in Nebraska, where he previously served as an assistant, alongside Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Leipold called any speculated interest "flattering" in an interview with Ryan Leaf, but he said he's focused on turning Kansas into "a consistent winner for the long haul."