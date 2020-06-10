Urban Meyer Names College Football’s Best Player Of All-Time

Urban Meyer was asked today which quarterback he would trust the most with “everything” on the line at the end of a game.

The three-time national title-winning head coach has had a lot of great quarterbacks. Chris Leak, Tim Tebow and Cardale Jones led his teams to national championships. Meyer has also coached record-setting players like Alex Smith, Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins.

So, which of them would Meyer take?

The former college football head coach turned analyst made his pick today. Meyer went with former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow.

Meyer not only picked Tebow, but called the former Heisman Trophy winner the greatest player in college football history.

The former Florida head coach told a story about the end of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, when the Gators held off Oklahoma.

One game. One QB. Everything on the line. Who ya got?@JamieErdahl asks Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen which former QB of theirs would they give the ball to — in front of @TimTebow! pic.twitter.com/YOtZl5CWze — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2020

Meyer is a little biased when it comes to his answer, but it’s also one that is tough to argue against. Tebow is clearly one of the best players in college football history.

The former Florida Gators star is a two-time national champion, a two-time SEC Player of the Year, a two-time Maxwell Award winner and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

If you’re picking one former college football player to roll with, Tebow is a very solid choice.