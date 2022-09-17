Urban Meyer Names His Biggest Early-Season Surprise Team In College Football

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, the crew named their biggest early-season surprise. Urban Meyer's pick may just shock you.

In a surprising turn of events, Meyer picked Michigan as his surprise team heading into Week 3.

Meyer knew the Wolverines would enter this season with a talented roster. He didn't, however, expect them to come out of the gates looking like such a dominant team.

"I got the Wolverines. Of course, I got the Wolverines," Meyer said. "They're 2-0. Now, they've played teams that are really struggling - Colorado State and Hawaii. If you watch the film, they're really struggling. But they [the Wolverines] lost seven starters on defense - five players drafted - and offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator are gone. We all expected a bit of a drop-off."

Meyer continued: "I thought throughout the season they'd get better. You lose those kind of players they lost, you lose both coordinators. I watched that film and I was like, 'Uh oh, they got it going up there again.' That's a problem [for the rest of the Big Ten]."

Michigan will face UConn at home this afternoon. That should be a very favorable game for Jim Harbaugh's squad.

The only real question for Michigan right now is who will be the quarterback moving forward. J.J. McCarthy will get his second start this weekend, but Cade McNamara is still lurking.