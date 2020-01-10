Urban Meyer Names His “Team To Watch” In 2020

As the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers gear up for the College Football Playoff national title game, the rest of the college football world is looking ahead to 2020.

Before the title game kicks off, FOX Sports’ panel of college football experts took a look at the upcoming season.

Bruce Feldman revealed his top 10, which featured Clemson and Ohio State as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, respectively. After Feldman gave his preview for 2020, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer were asked who the “team to watch” will be for the upcoming season.

Leinart went with Texas A&M, while Meyer chose a different SEC program.

“I like the Florida Gators and here’s why: Dan Mullen is an excellent coach, it’s his third year in the program. They have to beat Georgia. They have their quarterback coming back, but there is chaos in the state of Florida. Miami is down, Florida State is down and when that happens you start taking advantage [in recruiting].

Who are the teams to watch in 2020? @BruceFeldmanCFB names his way too early Top 10 and @joelklatt, @MattLeinartQB and @CoachUrbanMeyer pick their teams to watch next season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cDexfH27M8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2020

Meyer thinks the Gators need finally overcome Georgia to take the next step. He sees Florida as a top-five program, “perhaps even higher” if Mullen can put it all together.

Can Florida compete for an SEC title next season?