Cool Photo Of Urban Meyer Before Ohio State’s Season Opener Today

Urban Meyer is no longer the coach at Ohio State, but Buckeyes football remains a family business.

The three-time national title-winning head coach’s son-in-law, Corey Dennis, is the quarterbacks coach for the Buckeyes. Dennis is married to Urban’s oldest daughter, Nicki.

Dennis, who played collegiately at Georgia Tech, joined the Ohio State staff as an intern in 2015. He’s since risen up the ranks and was promoted to QBs coach before the 2020 campaign.

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” Ryan Day said of the promotion. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Meyer was on hand for Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska on Saturday.

Prior to kickoff, he and Corey shared a cool moment.

Corey Dennis and Urban Meyer chatting at a distance. pic.twitter.com/VIZXLYBCff — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) October 24, 2020

The season began on a high note for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State blew out Nebraska, 52-17, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are set to face Penn State on Halloween night next weekend. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.