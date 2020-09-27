Urban Meyer Thinks 1 Major Program Is Already “Done”

Former Ohio State head football coach turned FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer believes one major program is already “done” this season.

Meyer knows what it’s like to lose early and still contend for a national championship. He did it at both Florida and Ohio State.

However, the three-time national title-winning head coach doesn’t believe that’s possible for one team following Saturday’s loss. He thinks the Oklahoma Sooners are finished following the upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

“Oklahoma’s done,” Meyer said on FOX. “They can’t make the Playoff.”

Urban Meyer on FOX just now: "Oklahoma's done. They can't make the Playoff." I remember saying the same thing about his 2014 team after it lost to VT in its second game. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 26, 2020

As Mandel points out, many said the same thing about Ohio State in 2014 following the upset loss to Virginia Tech. However, the 2020 college football season is much different than the ’14 one. Teams are playing less games and have less margin for error.

And Oklahoma might be running out of favor with the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Sooners have yet to win a College Football Playoff game and their defense has been trounced in every contest.

Meyer has said that the Big 12’s defense needs to improve in a major way.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said before the season. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Oklahoma certainly didn’t play championship-caliber defense on Saturday.